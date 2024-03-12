Newswise — Christian Nagy, a practicing cardiologist and assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and adult congenital heart disease.

William Borden is a professor of medicine and health policy at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and chief quality and population health officer at the GW Medical Faculty Associates. He specializes in preventive cardiology and the treatment of high blood cholesterol.

William Dietz is the director of the Sumner M. Redstone Global Center for Prevention and Wellness at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. He can talk in detail about the drug and the success rate with weight loss.



