Newswise — Vancouver, BC, Canada (October 22, 2023) — The featured lectures at the 2023 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures highlight changing populations in liver disease, epidemiology in clinical practice, innovations in pancreatic cancer identification and management, HPV-related cancers, and the role of the gut microbiome. All 2023 featured lectures are at the invitation of ACG President Daniel J. Pambianco, MD, FACG except for The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture which was invited by Co-Editors-in-Chief Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG, and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG. Access is available for press to view livestreams of the lectures through the ACG 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting virtual platform.

David Sun Lecture – In With the New, While Managing the Old: How to Care for the Changing Face of Those With Liver Disease

Paul Y. Kwo, MD, FACG

Saturday, October 21, 10:00 am–10:30 am PT

The changing epidemiology of liver disease and how to best care for the growing population of patients with NAFLD, alcohol-associated liver disease, and end stage liver disease.

President’s Address – ACG President, Daniel J. Pambianco, MD, FACG, introduced by ACG President-Elect Jonathan A. Leighton, MD, FACG

Monday, October 23, 9:00 am–9:30 am PT

The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture – Using Epidemiology to Inform Clinical Practice in Gastroenterology

Charles N. Bernstein, MD, FACG

Monday, October 23, 3:05 pm–3:35 pm PT

Learn how epidemiological data can inform clinical practice.

Edward Berk Distinguished Lecture – Changing the Course of Pancreatic Cancer: Identifying Innovation in Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Amrita Sethi, MD

Tuesday, October 24, 10:05 am–10:35 am PT

Risk factors for pancreatic cancer, as well as innovation in endoscopic methods for diagnosis and advances in management.

Emily Couric Memorial Lecture – HPV Related Cancers – Are Your Patients Being Misdiagnosed?

Marcia Cross

Tuesday, October 24, 4:30 pm–5:00 pm PT

The role of the gastroenterologist and the GI care team in the recognition, diagnosis, and management of anal and other HPV related cancers.

David Y. Graham Lecture – Intestinal Microbiome: Answer to All GI Ailments?

David A. Johnson, MD, MACG

Wednesday, October 25, 10:20 am–10:50 am PT

The current associations between the intestinal microbiome and purported disease states.

