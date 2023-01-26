Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (February 1, 2023). The February issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 54, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/54/2/neurosurg-focus.54.issue-2.xml]) presents seven articles on the neurosurgical management of psychiatric disease.
Topic Editors: Sameer A. Sheth, G. Rees Cosgrove, and Nicole C. R. McLaughlin
Calling attention to the need to reduce the “the ever-narrowing gap between neurosurgery and neuroscience”, the Topic Editors of the February issue of Neurosurgical Focus have selected articles to produce a collection that “features a number of articles detailing the history of psychiatric neurosurgery and provides modern day examples of its continued success.”
Contents of the February issue:
- “Introduction. Neurosurgical neuroscience” by Sameer A. Sheth et al.
- “The Surgeon, or The Extraction of the Stone of Madness, by Jan Sanders van Hemessen (c 1500–1566)” by Eric J. Chalif
- “Intracranial subsecond dopamine measurements during a “sure bet or gamble” decision-making task in patients with alcohol use disorder suggest diminished dopaminergic signals about relief” by Brittany Liebenow et al.
- “Stereotactic electroencephalography in epilepsy patients for mapping of neural circuits related to emotional and psychiatric behaviors: a systematic review” by Christian G. Lopez Ramos et al.
- “Efficacy of deep brain stimulation for the treatment of anorexia nervosa: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of patient-level data” by Annabelle Shaffer et al.
- “Novel psychiatric disorders following mild traumatic brain injury: a retrospective multivariable analysis with screening recommendations” by Alexander M. Ballatori et al.
- “Schizophrenia and neurosurgery: systematic review and theories” by Rajeev R. Dutta et al.
- “Neurosurgery for psychiatric disorders: reviewing the past and charting the future” by Luke Bauerle et al.
Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.
