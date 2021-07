In a new study from UC San Diego School of Medicine, researchers identified a unique strain of bacteria derived from individuals with atopic dermatitis, or eczema, that may treat their skin condition. Staphylococcus aureus has been strongly associated with eczema and may be one of the drivers of disease. In this clinical trial of 11 patients with eczema, researchers saw a 99.2% reduction in staphylococcus aureus colonization and observed significant clinical improvement as well.