Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Nov. 18 2022) - Muscle & Nerve has officially published the first two manuscripts in the new submission category of Expert Clinical Perspectives. “Diagnosis of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy” and “Treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy,” were both co-authored by Jeffrey Allen, MD, and Richard Lewis, MD, and published in the November 2022 journal. The new manuscript category was established to provide more practical, high-level educational material to readers. Expert Clinical Perspectives manuscripts share valuable perspectives from experienced clinicians regarding the evaluation and/or treatment of patients with suspected or confirmed NM or MSK disorders. Articles are by invitation only and authors are chosen in collaboration with the AANEM Monograph Review and Development Committee. Articles are peer-reviewed by the committee and then reviewed by the Muscle & Nerve editor. AANEM offers 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM for each article. Muscle & Nerve, the official journal of the AANEM, is an international and interdisciplinary publication of original contributions, in both health and disease, concerning studies of the muscle, the NM junction, the peripheral motor, sensory and autonomic neurons, and the central nervous system where the behavior of the peripheral nervous system is clarified. AANEM thanks Zachary Simmons, MD, Muscle & Nerve Editor-in-Chief; Chafic Karam, MD, member of the Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board; Shirlyn Adkins, JD, AANEM Executive Director; and James Dorman, MD, Chair of the Monograph Committee for leading this effort. The team looks forward to sharing more Expert Clinical Perspectives in 2023. About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ###