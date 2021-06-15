Newswise — Are you over Zoom meetings, too? Register today for the first in-person Eyecelerator™ conference, set for Thursday, July 22, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Get solid insight into the future of ophthalmology after a tumultuous year from today’s most influential ophthalmologists, the leadership of all the major ophthalmic companies, plus new entrepreneurial voices. The Eyecelerator 2021 Conference series, a collaboration between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and ASCRS (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery), is designed for all innovation stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and ophthalmologists. The meeting is held in conjunction with the ASCRS annual meeting. The next in-person Eyecelerator conference will be in November, in conjunction with the AAO’s annual meeting in New Orleans.

“We are excited to have all of the major ophthalmic companies assembled with novel and nimble startup companies that are innovating in the fields of dry eye, glaucoma and presbyopia,” said Program co-chair Eric D. Donnenfeld, MD. “These companies are opening up new markets through innovation, improving patient care and offering new modalities for ophthalmologists.”

“Ophthalmology is entering a new period of consolidation,” added Program co-chair Jim Mazzo. “I’m looking forward to insights from a panel discussion with leaders from healthcare payment, hospital systems, and private equity, as well as former Academy President Ruth Williams, MD, on the current state and future direction of ophthalmology.”

Program highlights include:

Mini Keynote: State of the Financial Markets Chris Cooley, CFA, managing director at Stephens Inc., will offer a critical assessment of the challenges and opportunities in today's shifting health care markets.

Ophthalmic Consolidation: What it Means to You An insightful discussion about industry consolidation from a variety of viewpoints, including hospitals, private practice, and equity investments.

​Industry Spotlight Ophthalmology’s blue-chip companies examine the impact of COVID-19 on ophthalmic companies and where they'll focus resources in the coming years.

Find the full program here.

