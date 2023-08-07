Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved zuranolone (Zurzuvae) as the first oral medication in the U.S. specifically treating postpartum depression. Graziano Pinna, University of Illinois Chicago associate professor of psychiatry, has studied the mechanism for this drug for 25 years and can speak to the advantages of this neurosteroid drug over previous options due to its rapid and long-lasting effects. Pinna is also co-lead on a clinical trial of the same drug class for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and can talk about other potential uses of the medication in major depression and seizure disorders.

