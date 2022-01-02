ABSTRACT

Promising outcomes of kidney transplantation following hematopoeitic stem cell transplantation has been reported. Data from some centers have demonstrated stable graft function without long term immunosuppression. We present our experience with the first successful case in Malaysia. This is a 21-year-old man who had acute myeloid leukemia, received stem cell transplant from his younger brother 8 years prior, underwent kidney transplantation from the same donor, and had an excellent 1-year graft function post-transplant. As the post-transplant genetic analysis revealed full chimerism, his immunosuppression regimen can be tapered to minimal doses safely. The concept of immunotolerance is now widely studied and could potentially be the curative strategy for patients who develop end stage kidney disease after hematopoeitic stem cell transplantation.