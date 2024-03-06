Newswise — Four years ago, a brand new virus turned the world upside down.

Today, thanks to researchers, medical and public health experts, pharmaceutical companies, engineers and others, we know more and can do more about the coronavirus called SARS-CoV2, and the disease called COVID-19, than ever before.

“We’re in a much better place than we were just a year or two ago,” said Adam Lauring, M.D., Ph.D., an infectious disease doctor and virus expert at MIchigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s academic medical center. “While the virus continues to challenge us with its evolution, we have vaccines that work and a surveillance system that provides data to inform what might be annual updates moving forward. We still have some work to do to improve vaccine coverage, especially in the most vulnerable populations.”

The virus can still cause serious problems in the short and long term, said Preeti Malani, M.D., a U-M infectious disease doctor with special training in the care of older adults. So it’s still important to take steps to avoid infection and avoid passing the virus to others if you catch it.

Here’s a summary of the latest things to know and do:

It’s still infecting, sickening and killing a lot of people in the U.S.