Newswise — May 22nd marked a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to combat ovarian cancer as the "International Dialogue on Ovarian Cancer, from Bench to Bedside" congress was held, bridging the gap between primary research and clinical practice. This groundbreaking event took place both virtually and in-person, uniting experts from the University of Temple (including the College of Science and Technology and the Sbarro Health Research Organization) and the University of Messina in Italy.

The congress was meticulously structured to foster a new dialogue between researchers and clinicians. The first part of the event was dedicated to molecular research, where leading scientists (A. Morrione, L.Alfano, C.Martinelli, M.Cuomo, SR. Burk, M. D’Angelo) presented the latest advancements and technical challenges in the primary research domain. This session set the stage for understanding the foundational science driving innovations in ovarian cancer treatment.

In the second part, the focus shifted to clinical applications (A.Ercoli, N.Silvestris, A.Blandino, S.Pergolizzi). Clinicians shared insights on current treatment protocols and the pressing issues faced in clinical practice. This segment underscored the importance of translational research and highlighted the bidirectional flow of information, where clinical feedback is crucial for identifying new research targets. Finally, Professor V. Carnevale (Temple University) discussed the application of artificial intelligence showing how it can revolutionize cancer research and treatment.

This event was made possible through the efforts of Professor Antonio Giordano, President of the Sbarro Health Research Organization, and Professor Alfredo Ercoli, full professor of gynecology and obstetrics from the University of Messina. Their leadership and vision were instrumental in bringing together a diverse group of participants, fostering a collaborative environment dedicated to improving outcomes for ovarian cancer patients.

Professor Antonio Giordano emphasized the importance of this collaborative approach, stating, "The dialogue between the two worlds is the key factor for the present and the future of cancer organization." His words underscored the necessity of integrating molecular research with clinical insights to enhance cancer treatment strategies. Echoing this sentiment, Professor Alfredo Ercoli added, "Clinical practice provides invaluable feedback that directs primary research towards more effective and targeted solutions." His statement highlighted the essential role of clinical experiences in shaping future research directions.

The congress concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen the dialogue between primary research and clinical practice.