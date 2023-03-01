Newswise — Faculty in Florida State University’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice are No. 1 in the country for research productivity and influence among faculty in their field, according to a quantitative assessment in the Journal of Criminal Justice Education.

The journal’s findings draw from data gathered from criminology and criminal justice doctoral programs in the United States from 2015-2021.

Thomas Blomberg, dean of the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said the acknowledgment affirms the college’s progress toward achieving its mission.

“In addition to our research productivity, we value carrying out high-quality research that makes a difference in the lives of citizens,” he said. “We are very pleased with our consistently high faculty research rankings but translating our research into meaningful policies and practices to reduce the pain and suffering of crime is what we are most proud of.”

The assessment included 727 faculty members across 45 criminology doctoral programs. Based on multiple indicators of productivity and influence, FSU’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice was ranked No. 1 for the programs with the highest publication credit per faculty. Penn State University, Arizona State University and the University of Pennsylvania rounded out the top four.

The College of Criminology and Criminal Justice faculty are teachers and scholars who prepare students to be leaders in shaping America’s response to crime. A branch of the college, the Center for Criminology and Public Policy Research contributes to evidence-based policymaking and practice at local, state and national levels by producing policy-relevant research that is published in leading journals.

For more information about the FSU College of Criminology and Criminal Justice and the Center for Criminology and Public Policy Research visit, https://www.criminology.fsu.edu.

To access the article, visit the Journal of Criminal Justice Education.