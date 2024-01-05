Research Alert

Article title: 3D Culture of human lung fibroblasts decreases proliferative and increases extracellular matrix remodeling genes

Authors: Nataliya Migulina, Roderick Harold Jan de Hilster, Sabine Bartel, Rolf H. J. Vedder, Maarten van den Berge, Anika Nagelkerke, Wim Timens, Martin C. Harmsen, Machteld N. Hylkema, Corry-Anke Brandsma, and Janette K. Burgess

From the authors: “These findings illustrate a clear effect of the 3D environment on the transcriptional response of lung fibroblasts indicating inhibition of proliferation, modified Hippo signaling and ECM regulation, possibly involving remodeling of the surrounding hydrogel.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, Jan-2024

