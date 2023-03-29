Up to 45 million people in the U.S. have doubled over in abdominal pain from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Unpredictable IBS triggers are often inconsistent yet debilitating, leaving individuals feeling lost in a swirl of self-diagnoses.

Brooks Cash, MD, chief of the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at UTHealth Houston, is an expert in the field of GI health and has worked extensively with IBS patients.

During IBS Awareness Month in April, Cash is available to define IBS, who is at risk of developing the condition, and when to visit your doctor.

To arrange an interview please contact .