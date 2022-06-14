Abstract: Phosphatidylserine (PS) is a negatively charged phospholipid normally localized to the inner leaflet of the plasma membrane of cells but is externalized onto the cell surface during apoptosis as well as in malignant and infected cells. Consequently, PS may comprise an important molecular target in diagnostics, imaging and targeted delivery of therapeutic agents. While an array of PS binding-molecules exist, their utility has been limited by their inability to recognize PS and internalize diagnostic or therapeutic payloads. We describe the generation, isolation, characterization, and utility of a PS binding motif comprised of a carboxylated glutamic acid (GLA) residue domain, that both recognizes cell surface-exposed PS and is internalized into these cells after binding. Internalization is independent of the traditional endosomal-lysosomal pathway, directly entering the cytosol of the target cell in a rapid and energy-independent fashion. We demonstrate that this PS recognition extends to extracellular vesicles and stem cells and that GLA-domain conjugated probes can be detected upon intravenous administration in animal models of infectious disease and cancer. GLA domain binding and internalization offers new opportunities for targeting specific cells for imaging and delivery of therapeutics.