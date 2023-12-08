Oladele “Dele” Ogunseitan, PhD, is available to speak with media regarding the recent mpox outbreak in central Africa.

A renowned expert in the field of global health and one of the field’s preeminent researchers on antimicrobial resistance and stewardship, Dele serves as the University of California Presidential Chair and Professor of Population Health and Disease Prevention at the UC Irvine Program in Public Health.

Dele's work was recognized with a Jefferson Science Fellowship by the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine; and by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau on Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, where he received a meritorious honor award for exceptional teamwork and contributions to the successful achievement of U.S. goals at the third United Nations Environment Assembly.

Dele is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and serves the World Health Organization as an inaugural steering committee member of the public health and emergency response roadmap.