Abstract: Bioemulsions are attractive platforms for the expansion of adherent cells in bioreactors. Their design relies on the self-assembly of protein nanosheets at liquid-liquid interfaces, displaying strong interfacial mechanical properties and promoting integrin-mediated cell adhesion. However, most systems developed to date have focused on fluorinated oils, which are unlikely to be accepted for direct implantation of resulting cell products for regenerative medicine, and protein nanosheets self-assembly at other interfaces has not been investigated. In this report, the composition of aliphatic pro-surfactants palmitoyl chloride and sebacoyl chloride, on the assembly kinetics of poly(L-lysine) at silicone oil interfaces and characterisation of ultimate interfacial shear mechanics and viscoelasticity is presented. The impact of the resulting nanosheets on the adhesion of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is investigated via immunostaining and fluorescence microscopy, demonstrating the engagement of the classic focal adhesion-actin cytoskeleton machinery. The ability of MSCs to proliferate at the corresponding interfaces is quantified. In addition, expansion of MSCs at other non-fluorinated oil interfaces, based on mineral and plant-based oils is investigated. Finally, the proof-of-concept of such non-fluorinated oil systems for the formulation of bioemulsions supporting stem cell adhesion and expansion is demonstrated.