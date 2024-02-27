The maker of Stanley cups is being sued over the presence of lead in its products. The primary allegation is that the company did not publicly confirm until January 2024 that lead is used in its manufacturing process.

The suit against Pacific Market International was filed in February 2024 as a potential class-action case by a Seattle-based firm.

Lead causes long-term harm in adults, including increased risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems and kidney damage, according to the CDC. Exposure of pregnant women to high levels of lead can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight. Young children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead and can suffer profound and permanent adverse health impacts, particularly on the development of the brain and nervous system. In light of this developing story, a GW expert is available to speak about the risks of lead exposure and poisoning.

Maria Jose Talayero Schettino, a researcher at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, can talk about ways to prevent exposure to lead as well as treatment for lead poisoning. She led a previous study linking lead exposure to criminal conduct later in life.



