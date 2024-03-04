Newswise — WASHINGTON (March 4, 2024) – The first week of March has been dubbed the unofficial anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. According to the World Health Organization ’s latest data, over seven million people across the globe have died of COVID-19. Over the last four years, the pandemic has permanently altered the ways in which we work, play and interact.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected] .

Public Health

Maria Ruiz , is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She can discuss how the Covid guidelines have evolved and the best ways to continue to protect yourself.

Emily Smith , associate professor at the GW Milken Institute of Public Health and an expert in the field of maternal and newborn health, is available to provide insight on Long Covid and pregnancy while providing tips to stay healthy while pregnant. Smith has done previous research on COVID-19 and pregnancy.

Adriana Glenn , assistant professor of nursing, has almost 30 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner. Her expertise includes addressing issues regarding culture and health. Her previous clinical experiences include providing health care in educational settings (K-12 public schools, higher education institutions) and working in a variety of community and public health environments. Glenn can discuss the toll remote learning has on a child’s mental health and learning.

Amir Afkhami , who holds a joint appointment at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Milken Institute School of Public Health, can speak about how the pandemic impacted mental health.

Jeffrey Levi , a professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert on how policy decisions can affect the healthcare system, he can speak to the nation’s ability to respond to the ongoing challenges brought up by the virus.

Leigh Frame is Executive Director of the Office of Integrative Medicine and Health, Co-Founder and Associate Director of the GW Resiliency & Well-being Center at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She can speak about the pandemic’s toll on healthcare professionals, including stress and burnout. She is the lead author of a recent study showing that women in the healthcare professions face a heightened risk of burnout.

Covid-19 Remembrance: Grief & Loss

Sarah Wagner , professor of anthropology, is a social anthropologist whose research explores loss through the lens of war, memory, prolonged mourning, and uncertain death. Since 2020, she has focused on COVID-19 death and remembrance. leads Rituals in the Making, a five year research project that examines COVID-19 death, mourning and the politics surrounding the pandemic.

Impacts on the Workplace

Sharon Hill , a professor of management, is an expert on virtual and remote work. Through her research, she aims to understand the positive and negative implications of different virtual work arrangements (e.g., virtual teams, telecommuting, hybrid work). Hill focuses on virtual collaboration, the role of leadership in virtual work success, gender equality in virtual settings, and virtual worker well-being. She can discuss how the pandemic forced new work arrangements on organizations and what practices can help sustain success in this key component of the future of work.