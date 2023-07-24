Newswise — Hackensack MeridianJFK University Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has received, for the ninth consecutive year, the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold achievement award for its high quality, rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke, ultimately saving lives. The award includes JFKUMC being recognized on the AHA’s heart attack honor roll.

“We at JFK University Medical Center are truly honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients,” said Amie Thornton, president, chief hospital executive. “The Mission: Lifeline program recognizes our EMS team’s proven knowledge and use of tested guidelines to provide patients who have heart attacks and strokes with the best possible chance of survival every day.”

The Mission: Lifeline EMS achievement award recognizes outstanding on-scene care, bringing to the forefront the collaboration and contributions to patient care for prehospital providers. It is a national recognition program to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

“Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual prehospital providers and healthcare systems,” said Jeff McBride, Emergency Services Supervisor. “Our emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive wherever the patient is located — often up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. Our EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.”

“One of the most important links in the chains of survival for acute stroke and cardiovascular emergencies is emergency medical services and prehospital professionals,” said Rich Schlosser, Clinical Manager, Emergency Services. “Early condition identification, stabilization and prehospital interventions, and initiation of actions within the regional systems of care provide patients with the best chance for receiving expedient definitive therapies leading to optimal outcomes and maximized quality of life.”

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center’s is also recognized on the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline System of Care Target Heart Attack Award, focused on the system of care for patients. This award highlights the collaboration and contributions of both prehospital and hospital providers. This time-critical award level is limited to those agencies that provide patient transport to STEMI-receiving and STEMI-referring centers. (STEMI is ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction, the most severe type of heart attack).