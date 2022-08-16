Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (August 16, 2022) – Pascack Valley Medical Group today announced that Mohammed Gibreal, M.D. has joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Dr. Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings.

“I strive to provide the highest level of care to my patients,” says Dr. Gibreal. “Listening and understanding my patients’ concerns has always been a top strategy to improving their quality of life and ensuring their healthcare experience is positive.”

Dr. Gibreal received his medical degree from Damascus University in Syria. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Cardiovascular Diseases.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gibreal to Pascack Valley Medical Group,” said Emily Holliman, chief executive officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “Our commitment the community includes enhancing our physician network to better meet the needs of community members and provide the highest quality of care to all we serve.”

Dr. Gibreal’s special interests in medicine include understanding and treating heart failure and valvular heart disease, cardiac critical care delivery and cardiac imaging. Outside of his practice, he also enjoys exploring different cultures through cinema, arts, and traveling.

Dr. Gibreal sees patients at 452 Old Hook Road in Emerson, NJ. New patients are welcome and can make an appointment by visiting www.pascackmedicalgroup.com or calling 201-666-3900. Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group

Pascack Valley Medical Group provides patients with exceptional care with the support of Pascack Valley Medical Center, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health network. With more than 80 providers already in our ranks, Pascack Valley Medical Group continues to grow, adding new providers practicing in a wide range of specialties from primary care, surgery and beyond. We believe that an established relationship with your care providers improves health and quality of life. Convenient locations can be found across the Pascack Valley Region of Bergen County. For more information visit www.pascackvalleymedicalgroup.com.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing the same nationally recognized quality care for which Hackensack Meridian Health is known. The hospital features, a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit.

Pascack Valley Medical Center is also the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. This inpatient hospital acts as an anchor to many outpatient services such as radiology, women’s health, and same day surgery. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

###