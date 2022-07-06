Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s Department of Urology presented 26 abstracts at the American Urological Association’s (AUA) 2022 Annual Meeting, held in New Orleans, LA, from May 13-16, 2022. Department physicians also won three first-place awards for poster and video presentations, participated in seven sessions as moderators, debaters or lecturers, and served on the faculty of two AUA instructional courses.

“Our entire team — including attendings, fellows, residents and students — is involved in pioneering research across a range of urological subspecialities, which is leading to advances in the field of urology,” said Michael D. Stifelman, M.D., Chair of Urology and Director of Robotic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and Professor and Founding Chair of Urology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Our 12 abstracts on single-port robotic surgery demonstrate our passion for innovation and distinguish us as international experts in using this groundbreaking technology.”

The department’s abstracts, sessions and courses reflect their commitment to high-quality research and the breadth of urological care services provided at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“Our research on male infertility and sexual health is improving quality of life for men and their partners,” David Shin, M.D., chief, Center for Sexual Health and Fertility, Department of Urology, Hackensack University Medical Center and Vice Chair, Urology, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “I am honored to participate in discussions with my AUA colleagues on topics including the effect of systemic racism on male infertility care and whether diet, exercise and antioxidants improve male fertility.”

Dr. David Shin speaks at AUA 2022.

“Our team is pioneering single-port surgery for pelvic organ prolapse and conducting other innovative research in female urology, including studies to determine best practices in the treatment of recurrent urinary tract infections,” Debra Fromer, M.D., chief of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center’s Department of Urology. “AUA provides us with an opportunity to not only share our research, but to learn from and collaborate with others.”

“Single-port robotic cystectomy (bladder removal) and reconstruction has allowed us to take an already minimally invasive robotic surgery and make it even more minimally invasive by performing it through a single incision,” said Mutahar Ahmed, M.D., director, Urologic Bladder Cancer Program at Hackensack University Medical Center. “We are honored to share our research with our colleagues with the goal of improving bladder cancer care for patients around the world.”

Dr. Mutahar Ahmed speaks at AUA 2022.

Further, the department had three students and five residents in attendance at AUA, demonstrating the team’s commitment to educating future urologists.

“As a research fellow, I had the opportunity to assist with all aspects of the department’s groundbreaking research,” said Tanner Corse, M.D., Department of Urology Research Fellow and a Class of 2022 graduate of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Not only did I get a chance to learn from international leaders in urology research, but I also made an impact on the future of urology while enhancing my medical education.”

“It is an honor to be a presenting author at AUA, and I am grateful to the entire Department of Urology team for their guidance and support throughout my residency,” said Nathan Cheng, M.D., Urology Resident, PGY 4. “As a result of the mentorship I received through the program, I have acquired the skills necessary to continue studying and advancing our understanding of various urological conditions and treatments.”

Dr. Nathan Cheng presents at AUA 2022.

“Presenting research at AUA 2022 is an honor, and I am proud to have the opportunity to learn from the accomplished team of experts at Hackensack University Medical Center’s Department of Urology,” said Sarah Brink, M.D., Urology Resident, PGY 2. “My residency program provides me with education, encouragement and support so I can explore academic research interests while gaining experience in clinical practice.”

Dr. Sarah Brink with her poster presentation at AUA 2022.

Abstract categories and titles include:

(Titles indicated with an asterisk (*) were recognized with first-place awards at the conference.)

Single-Port Robotic Surgery

Single-Port Robotic Retroperitoneal Buccal Mucosal Graft Ureteroplasty with Perinephric Fat Wrap (video) Single-Port Robotic Cystolithotomy and Pyelolithotomy for Encrusted Ureteral Stent Removal (video) Single-Port Transvesical vs Multiport Robotic Simple Prostatectomy: A Multi-Institutional Matched-pair Comparison Comparison of Perioperative Outcomes between Transvesical Single-Port and Intravesical Multiport Robotic Assisted Simple Prostatectomy: A Single Center Study A Propensity Matched Comparison of the Perioperative Outcomes between Single-Port and Multi-Port Robotic Assisted Partial Nephrectomy Single-Port Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Sacrocolpopexy: New Frontier in Minimally Invasive Abdominal Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse (video) Single-Port Modified Partial Nephrectomy: Novel Technique for Simultaneous Access to Peritoneal and Retroperitoneal Partial Nephrectomy (video) Novel Use of the DaVinci Single-Port Robot in Nephroureterectomy of a Horseshoe Kidney (video) Partial Nephrectomy in Complex Kidney Masses — Two Approaches with the DaVinci Single-Port Robot (video) Single-Port Robotic Antegrade Bilateral Inguinal Lymph Node Dissection (video)* Comparison of Intermediate Outcomes of Single-Port and Multiport Robotic Assisted Partial Nephrectomy Single-Port da Vinci Robotic Radical Adrenalectomy via McBurney Incision (video)

Kidney Surgery

Prospective Comparative Study to Evaluate the Clinical Utility of IRIS 3-D Anatomical Modeling Software for Preoperative Surgical Planning and Intra-Operative Navigation for Robot Assisted Partial Nephrectomy (RAPN): A Preliminary Analysis* Development and Validation of an Objective Scoring Tool for Robot Assisted Partial Nephrectomy: Scoring for Partial Nephrectomy (SPaN) Virtual Imaging 3D Anatomical Modeling Can Facilitate Laparoscopic or Robotic Donor Nephrectomy in Patients With Complex Renal Anatomy That Were Precluded From Donation Based on Computed Tomography Angiography or Magnetic Resonance Imaging Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Nephroureterectomy in a Horseshoe Kidney is Facilitated with Indocyanine Green and Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging (video) Superior Mesenteric Artery Injury During Robotic Left Radical Nephrectomy: Prevention and Management (video)* Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Left Renal Vein Transposition for Treatment of Nutcracker Syndrome (video) Leveraging Robotics, Iris, and Selective Clamping to Manage Complex Endophytic Lesions in a Pediatric Patient With Wilms Tumors (video)

Complex Robotic Urinary Reconstructions

A Multi-Institutional Experience Utilizing Boari Flap In Robotic Urinary Reconstruction Multi-Institutional Comparison of Non-Transecting Versus Transecting Primary Robotic Pyeloplasty for Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction: The Collaborative of Reconstructive Robotic Ureteral Surgery (CORRUS) Experience Predictors of Surgical Success for Robotic Ureteral Reconstruction of Proximal and Middle Ureteral Strictures

Miscellaneous

Multicenter Comparison of Single Dilation Versus Sequential Dilation in Primary Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Placement Is Cystoscopy Indicated in the Evaluation of Female Patients with Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections? Preliminary Findings of a Prospective, Randomized Controlled Pilot Study Evaluating the Recovery of Potency and Continence Following Robotic Prostatectomy with and without Umbilical Cord Allograft Predicting Major Ischemic Priapism: A Novel Dynamic Nomogram Based on Recurrent Ischemic Priapism Risk Factors

Department physicians also participated in sessions, lectures and courses, including:

The Ira Sharlip Lecture: Telemedicine and Us: Challenges and Opportunities; Speaker: Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, M.D.

Confederacion Americana de Urologia (CAU) - Radical and Partial Nephrectomy; Lecturer: Michael Stifelman, M.D. Instructional Course: 047IC Complications of Robotic Urological Surgery: Prevention, Recognition, and Management; Instructional Course Faculty: Michael Stifelman, M.D. Panel Discussion: The impact of the Internet on Sexual Medicine; Panelist: Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, M.D. Podium Session: PD47: Sexual Function/Dysfunction: Evaluation II; Podium Session Moderator: Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, M.D. Instructional Course: 0631C Robotic Upper Urinary Tract Reconstruction: A Top to Bottom Approach; Instructional Course Faculty: Michael Stifelman, M.D. Debate: Single Port Robotic Radical Cystectomy; Pro Debater: Mutahar Ahmed, M.D. Society for the Study of Male Reproduction (SSMR) Keynote Session: The Impact of Systemic Racism on Male Infertility Patients and Practices; Moderator: David Shin, M.D. Plenary Debate: Crossfire: Controversies in Urology Debate: Does Exercise, Diet Modification or Antioxidants Help Improve Male Fertility?; Pro Debater: David Shin, M.D.

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 771-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in New Jersey. Founded in 1888 as Bergen County's first hospital, it was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence. The academic flagship of Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center ranked #1 in New Jersey and #7 in the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll, making it the only hospital in New Jersey with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings. Hackensack University Medical Center is also rated as High Performing in 14 specialties procedures and conditions, and sets the standard for all New Jersey hospitals in several specialties. The campus is home to facilities such as John Theurer Cancer Center, the #1 hospital for cancer care in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll; the Heart & Vascular Hospital, and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, recognized as being in the top 1% of children’s hospitals in the nation and #1 children’s hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll. Hackensack University Medical Center’s comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and JFK University Medical Center in Edison; one university teaching hospital – Ocean University Medical Center in Brick; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; eight community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Old Bridge Medical Center in Old Bridge, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness center, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more top-ranked hospitals than anyone in New Jersey, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, 2021-22. Hackensack University Medical Center is the only hospital in New Jersey with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings.

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, 2021-22. This premier cancer center is also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to ensure that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

# # #