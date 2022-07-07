Newswise — Abstract: In the process of caner recovery, Huaier simultaneously promotes significant hair growth and restoration as a typical evidence of its efficacy on induced tissue regeneration and repair function. Hair growth after conventional chemotherapy was a first and significant observation, and that in dose-dependent manner. The molecular basis of hair growth was identified as the activation of Hedgehog signaling pathway and among various perturbed signal transfer network, which initiates systematic tissue repair not only in pathogenic lesions but also to skin problems and inter/intra neural signal transfer. The activation followed by the inhibition at 3-6 months interval resulted in the prevention of subsequent complications, such as recurrence and metastasis by transcriptional control in cancer stem cell production. This regulation was demonstrated to occur irrespectively to SMO (smoothhead) function. The present study thus provides a simple and clear proof of Huaier effects on tissue regeneration, additional to the reported cancer specific-cell death.