In line with their commitment to strengthening communities through support that prioritizes equity, accessibility and inclusivity, Josh and Marjorie Harris through Harris Philanthropies, their family foundation, have made a six-figure donation to the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), the fundraising initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Harris Philanthropies’ generous support will be directed to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Game Changer community outreach vehicles, which bring cancer screenings and health information directly into underserved communities throughout South Florida. Since its inception in 2010, the DCC has raised more than $45.5 million, donating 100% of participant-raised funds to Sylvester, which is part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

Harris Philanthropies was co-founded in 2014 by Josh Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, along with his wife, Marjorie, chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation. Harris Philanthropies has a longstanding tradition of empowering underserved communities as well as supporting innovative programs at leading academic institutions and promoting medical research and technology integrations to foster wellness and disease prevention.

As South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, Sylvester offers access to the most promising clinical trials and to innovative therapies and cancer prevention approaches. Its experts are world-renowned for their expertise in cancer treatments, cancer research and cancer care. Sylvester also offers a wide range of informational and outreach programs, such as Game Changer vehicles to help the community make informed lifestyle choices that reduce cancer risks and promote well-being.

“Over the past several years, we have been supporters and participants of Dolphins Challenge Cancer and deeply impressed by the leadership and innovation on display at Sylvester Cancer Center,” said Josh Harris, Founder of Harris Philanthropies. “As new residents of South Florida, we are proud to support the Game Changer vehicles, an initiative that provides life-saving services to those who need it most in our community.”

Harris Philanthropies’ donation to the Gamer Changer operating budget comes at the perfect time, as Sylvester will soon roll out its third mobile clinic. Game Changer vehicles travel throughout South Florida, from the Florida Keys to West Palm Beach, providing free cancer screenings and prevention and education services to communities in need.

“We all know that cancer prevention and detection are crucial to the health of our community,” said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Sylvester director and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “Josh and Marjorie’s generous donation through Harris Philanthropies will help us reach people who live in areas of need, allowing us to positively impact their health.”

The aptly named Game Changer vehicle program has made significant strides in serving South Florida’s medically underserved communities and reducing the incidence of cancer through education, prevention, screening and early detection. Its mobile clinics reach more than 40,000 individuals each year, providing free cervical and colorectal cancer screenings, along with Hep C and STD/STI screenings. Game Changer vehicles also provide educational information on topics such as cervical, colorectal, breast, prostate and lung cancer.

“The Game Changer vehicles fill an important gap in healthcare opportunity for communities often disenfranchised from the benefit of cancer prevention and early detection,” said Erin Kobetz, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate director of population science and cancer disparities at Sylvester and the John K. and Judy H. Schulte Senior Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “The generosity of Josh and Marjorie will enable Game Changer to extend its reach to new communities throughout South Florida fulfilling Sylvester’s mission to be a champion of health equity in our region and beyond.”

Harris Philanthropies made its donation to Game Changer through the DCC because of Josh Harris’ personal connection to the cause. He first became involved with DCC as a participant, riding 50 miles in DCC XI with several New York friends in 2021. He continued to ride and decided to increase support this year after seeing the tremendous impact this event has on the South Florida community.

“We are committed to creating a healthier South Florida community and appreciate the support of Josh and Marjorie Harris,” said Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez. “Producing healthier outcomes starts with early detection, more readily available screenings, and the invaluable services provided by the Game Changer vehicles to underserved areas.”

To join Harris Philanthropies in supporting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center go to www.DolphinsChallengeCancer.com.

To learn more about Game Changer visit https://umiamihealth.org/en/sylvester-comprehensive-cancer-center/research/community-outreach-activity/game-changer-vehicle.