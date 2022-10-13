Abstract: Melanomas are heterogeneous and adopt multiple transcriptional states that can confer an invasive phenotype and resistance to therapy. Little is known about the epigenetic drivers of these cell states, limiting our ability to regulate melanoma heterogeneity and tumor progression. Here we identify stress-induced HDAC8 activity as the driver of a neural crest stem cell (NCSC)-like transcriptional state that increased the formation of melanoma brain metastases (MBM). Exposure of melanocytes and melanoma cells to multiple different stresses led to HDAC8 activation, a switch to a NCSC gene expression signature and the adoption of an amoeboid, invasive phenotype. This cell state enhanced the survival of melanoma cells under shear stress conditions and increased the formation of metastases in the brain. scRNA-seq analyses showed that HDAC8 expression was correlated with the NCSC cell state in clinical MBM specimens. ATAC-Seq and ChIP-Seq analysis showed HDAC8 to alter chromatin structure by increasing H3K27ac and accessibility at c-Jun binding sites without changing global histone acetylation. The increased accessibility of Jun binding sites was paralleled by decreased H3K27ac and accessibility at MITF binding sites and loss of melanoma-lineage gene expression. Mass spectrometry-based acetylomics demonstrated that HDAC8 deacetylated the histone acetyltransferase (HAT) EP300 leading to its enzymatic inactivation. This, in turn, led to an increased binding of EP300 to Jun-transcriptional sites and decreased binding to MITF-transcriptional sites. Increased expression of EP300 decreased invasion and increased the sensitivity of melanoma cells to multiple stresses while inhibition of EP300 function increased invasion and resistance to stress. We identified HDAC8 as a novel mediator of transcriptional co-factor inactivation and chromatin accessibility that increases MBM development.