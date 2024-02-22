Newswise — The risk factors for brain cancer are largely unknown. Now, in a study of almost two million veterans nationwide, researchers at University of Utah Health, VA Salt Lake City, and elsewhere have found that moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury increases the risk of brain cancer by 90%.

This study is by far the largest of its kind, giving it the power to detect this association that some smaller studies missed. The senior author on the paper, Dr. Mary Jo Pugh, is available to speak with media.