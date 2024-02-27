More than 60 million American women are living with some form of heart disease, yet just over half (56 percent) are aware that heart disease is the number one killer of women.

February is American Heart Month, so it’s worth the reminder that taking care of your heart can help extend your life span and improve the quality of your life. William Borden, professor of medicine and health policy at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences specializes in preventive cardiology and the treatment of high blood cholesterol.

Borden is available to speak to the media regarding steps to improve your heart health and how heart disease may affect women differently than it affects men.