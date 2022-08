Abstract: Hydroa vacciniforme-like lymphoproliferative disorder (HV-LPD) is a rare cutaneous form of Chronic active Epstein-Barr virus (CAEBV) that presents with vesicular lesions induced by sun-exposure. We describe a patient with CAEBV and HV-LPD whose course following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation was complicated by fatal ruptured cerebral artery aneurysm.