Newswise — DETROIT (May 17, 2022) – For the third straight year, Henry Ford Hospital interventional cardiologist Khaldoon Alaswad, M.D. will perform a live heart procedure as part of an international interactive medical education event, with proceeds benefiting hospitals in Ukraine.

Dr. Alaswad, director of the cardiac catheterization lab, will perform an advanced heart procedure known as chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary intervention, as part of CTO LIVE AID 2022, a livestreamed event to provide invaluable training to cardiologists around the world.

Dr. Alaswad is one of only two U.S. cardiologists among a team of 26 who will perform live procedures over 15 hours on June 9 on www.cto-liveaid.com. Other countries represented include Belgium, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico City, New Zealand, South Africa and Spain.

“The previous editions of CTO LIVE AID were incredible successes,” Dr. Alaswad said. “It is an honor to be part of enhancing the education of cardiologists around the world while supporting international medical and humanitarian organizations. I am thrilled to once again support this important event and demonstrate the advanced techniques offered at Henry Ford. By sharing knowledge among the international cardiology community, Henry Ford Hospital is ultimately saving lives and improving outcomes for patients around the world.”

Dr. Alaswad will perform a procedure that not many hospitals do because of its complexity. Chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary intervention, or CTO PCI, involves using a catheter to open completely blocked coronary arteries. Henry Ford has one of the highest case volumes in the country and a 90 percent success rate. The national average is 60 – 70 percent.

During the procedure the catheter is threaded through a blood vessel in the wrist, a method Dr. Alaswad is credited with helping to pioneer. It is considered a safer alternative than going through the patient’s groin area.

The CTO LIVE AID event is viewable online only by healthcare professionals. All patients have given permission for their case to be shared during the event. Last year’s event was viewed by more than 1,800 cardiologists and raised more than $40,000 in donations. Healthcare professionals can register at cto-liveaid.com/registration-required.