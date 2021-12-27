Abstract

Although most patients with hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, its infection is generally underdiagnosed and overlooked. In immunocompromised patients, HEV infection can lead to acute liver failure and death. However, the clinical evidence of HEV infection in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients is scarce; thus, we conducted this systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the prevalence of HEV infection in this population. We searched MEDLINE, EMBASE, and the Cochrane Library databases from inception through October 2020 to identify studies that reported the prevalence of HEV infection among HSCT recipients. HEV infections were confirmed by HEV-IgG/IgM or HEV-RNA assay. A total of 1977 patients from nine studies with a follow-up time up to 40 months were included in the final analysis. The pooled prevalence of positive HEV-RNA was 3.0% (95% CI 2.3% to 4.0%). The pooled prevalence of positive HEV-IgG was 10.3% (95% CI 4.5% to 21.8%). The pooled prevalence of de novo HEV infection was 2.9% (95% CI 1.8% to 4.5%). Age and male gender were not associated with HEV-RNA or HEV-IgG positivity in the meta-regression analysis. In conclusion, the prevalence of HEV-IgG in HSCT recipients was about 10%, while the prevalence of HEV-RNA was only 3%. However, further studies that focus on the clinical outcomes in this population are warranted.