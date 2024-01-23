Rockville, Md. (January 23, 2024)—Human genetic and clinical trial data suggest a key hormone receptor known as the peroxisome proliferator activated receptor γ plays an important role in regulating arterial blood pressure, according to Curt D. Sigmund, PhD, of the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the author of the study. A review of a series of novel animal models, in addition to critical gene expression data revealed the peroxisome proliferator activated receptor γ and its target genes use diverse pathways to regulate vascular function and blood pressure. “In conclusion, the coordinated action of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor γ in endothelium and smooth muscle is needed to maintain nitric oxide bioavailability and activity, is an essential regulator of vasodilator/vasoconstrictor balance, and regulates blood vessel structure and stiffness, Sigmund wrote. The study is published in the journal Function.

Read the full article, “The 2023 Walter B. Cannon Award Lecture: mechanisms regulating vascular function and blood pressure by the PPARγ-RhoBTB1-CUL3 pathway,” published ahead of print in Function. Contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314 to schedule an interview with a member of the research team.