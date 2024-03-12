Are you one of the 530 million people who have diabetes? If so, it is also likely you have kidney disease. It's one of the most pressing global health challenges and scientists are scrambling to find new treatments and diagnostic markers for diabetic kidney disease. University of South Australia Research Fellow Dr Jantina Manning explains an exciting new discovery in her lab that could provide hope for millions of people living with diabetes and associated kidney disease. Thursday 14 March is World Diabetes Day.
Credit: University of South Australia
Dr Jantina Manning explains an exciting new discovery relating to diabetic kidney disease.