Newswise — Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are stem/progenitor cells capable of self-renewal and differentiation into osteoblasts, chondrocytes and adipocytes. The transformation of multipotent MSCs to adipocytes mainly involves two subsequent steps from MSCs to preadipocytes and further preadipocytes into adipocytes, in which the process MSCs are precisely controlled to commit to the adipogenic lineage and then mature into adipocytes. Previous studies have shown that the master transcription factors C/enhancer-binding protein alpha and peroxisome proliferation activator receptor gamma play vital roles in adipogenesis. However, the mechanism underlying the adipogenic differentiation of MSCs is not fully understood. Here, the current knowledge of adipogenic differentiation in MSCs is reviewed, focusing on signaling pathways, noncoding RNAs and epigenetic effects on DNA methylation and acetylation during MSC differentiation. Finally, the relationship between maladipogenic differentiation and diseases is briefly discussed. We hope that this review can broaden and deepen our understanding of how MSCs turn into adipocytes.

