Abstract: Introduction: Human adipose-derived stem cells have been identified as a promising candidate for cell-assisted therapy to improve graft survival. Human adipose-derived stem cells were added into filling materials. Methods: The filling materials were prepared and divided into 6 groups: Fat particles with phosphate buffer saline or human adipose-derived stem cells; Acellular dermal matrix particles with phosphate buffer saline or human adipose-derived stem cells; Mixture of fat particles and acellular dermal matrix particles with phosphate buffer saline or human adipose-derived stem cells. The survival rate, vascular density and histological at 2, 6 and 12 weeks were investigated. Results: Human adipose-derived stem cells significantly improved survival rate in each group at 6 and 12 weeks, and it significantly increased the vascular density in the fat particles and porcine acellular dermal matrix combined group and porcine acellular dermal matrix group at three time points, but human adipose-derived stem cells did not have a significant effect in the fat particles group. Conclusion: Human adipose-derived stem cells as assisted cells added into filling material can improve survival rate and vascular density in rats.