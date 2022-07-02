Abstract:

Background: Cartilage progenitor cells (CPCs) are a small but highly proliferative cell population that resides within cartilage. Joint cartilage CPCs have a high chondrogenic potential and superior cartilage formation characteristics; however, CPCs from other cartilage sources more accessible for translation such as ear, nose, and rib are broadly unexplored. Our study illuminates the differences between CPCs from these four cartilages, their corresponding tissue chondrocyte (CC), and bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC).

Methods: CPCs subtypes were isolated from pediatric cartilage via fibronectin selection, immunophenotyped by flow cytometry and compared to MSCs. Trilineage differentiation capacity was assessed via histology and qRT-PCR. Next, triiodothyronine was used to hypertrophically challenge each CPC subset and their corresponding chondrocyte population. After 28 days cartilage pellets were assessed via histology, immunohistochemistry, and qRT-PCR.

Findings: Each CPC subset possessed a specific immunophenotypic signature with CD56 as a potential common marker. All CPC subsets proliferated 2-fold faster than MSCs and 4-fold faster than CCs. Additionally, CPCs had a substantially reduced propensity for osteogenic differentiation and very limited adipogenic capacity by histology and gene expression. Finally, all CPC subsets resisted the hypertrophic challenge more than the corresponding chondrocyte population marked by less collagen X secretion and downregulation of hypertrophy associated genes.

Interpretation: CPCs represent a promising cell type for cartilage regeneration. The ease of accessibility of the ear and nose CPCs present opportunities for new translational approaches and reduced clinical timelines.