Experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are available to discuss the issue of avian influenza, including the recent human transmission case in the U.S., only the second U.S. case. The first was in 2022.

Experts:

Meghan Davis, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She uses One Health approaches to address diseases at the human-animal interface and is a former dairy veterinarian.

Andrew Pekosz, PhD, is a professor and vice chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He investigates the replication and disease potential of respiratory viruses, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging viruses.

