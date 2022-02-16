Background

Selected renal cells (SRC) are in Phase II clinical trials as a kidney-sourced, autologous, tubular epithelial cell-enriched cell-based therapy for chronic kidney disease (CKD). In preclinical studies with rodent models of CKD, SRC have been shown to positively modulate key renal biomarkers associated with development of the chronic disease condition.

Methods

A comparative bioinformatic analysis of transcripts specifically enriched or depleted in SRC component sub-populations relative to the initial, biopsy-derived cell source was conducted.

Results

Outcomes associated with therapeutically relevant bioactivity from a systematic, genome-wide transcriptomic profiling of rodent SRC are reported. Key transcriptomic networks and concomitant signaling pathways that may underlie SRC mechanism of action as manifested by reparative, restorative, and regenerative bioactivity in rodent models of chronic kidney disease are identified. These include genes and gene networks associated with cell cycle control, transcriptional control, inflammation, ECM–receptor interaction, immune response, actin polymerization, regeneration, cell adhesion, and morphogenesis.

Conclusions

These data indicate that gene networks associated with development of the kidney are also leveraged for SRC regenerative bioactivity, providing evidence of potential mechanisms of action.