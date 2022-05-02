Research Alert

Abstract

Type I innate lymphoid cells (ILC1s) are critical regulators of inflammation and immunity in mammalian tissues. However, their function in cancer is mostly undefined. Here, we show that a high density of ILC1s induces leukemia stem cell (LSC) apoptosis in mice. At a lower density, ILC1s prevent LSCs from differentiating into leukemia progenitors and promote their differentiation into non-leukemic cells, thus blocking the production of terminal myeloid blasts. All of these effects, which require ILC1s to produce interferon-γ after cell–cell contact with LSCs, converge to suppress leukemogenesis in vivo. Conversely, the antileukemia potential of ILC1s wanes when JAK–STAT or PI3K–AKT signaling is inhibited. The relevant antileukemic properties of ILC1s are also functional in healthy individuals and impaired in individuals with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Collectively, these findings identify ILC1s as anticancer immune cells that might be suitable for AML immunotherapy and provide a potential strategy to treat AML and prevent relapse of the disease.

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature Immunology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News Nature (journal)
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY