Abstract Type I innate lymphoid cells (ILC1s) are critical regulators of inflammation and immunity in mammalian tissues. However, their function in cancer is mostly undefined. Here, we show that a high density of ILC1s induces leukemia stem cell (LSC) apoptosis in mice. At a lower density, ILC1s prevent LSCs from differentiating into leukemia progenitors and promote their differentiation into non-leukemic cells, thus blocking the production of terminal myeloid blasts. All of these effects, which require ILC1s to produce interferon-γ after cell–cell contact with LSCs, converge to suppress leukemogenesis in vivo. Conversely, the antileukemia potential of ILC1s wanes when JAK–STAT or PI3K–AKT signaling is inhibited. The relevant antileukemic properties of ILC1s are also functional in healthy individuals and impaired in individuals with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Collectively, these findings identify ILC1s as anticancer immune cells that might be suitable for AML immunotherapy and provide a potential strategy to treat AML and prevent relapse of the disease.