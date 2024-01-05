Article title: Collagen induction of immune cells in the mammary glands during pregnancy





Authors: Karen Yamaguchi, Jun Nakayama, Tomofumi Yamamoto, Kentaro Semba, Tatsuo Shirota, and Yusuke Yamamoto





From the authors: “We identified collagen expression by immune cells in the mammary gland during the pregnancy phase. Our findings suggest that collagen dynamics in the mammary gland is regulated not only by stromal fibroblasts but also by immune cells.”



This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.