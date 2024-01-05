Research Alert

Article title: Collagen induction of immune cells in the mammary glands during pregnancy

Authors: Karen Yamaguchi, Jun Nakayama, Tomofumi Yamamoto, Kentaro Semba, Tatsuo Shirota, and Yusuke Yamamoto

From the authors: “We identified collagen expression by immune cells in the mammary gland during the pregnancy phase. Our findings suggest that collagen dynamics in the mammary gland is regulated not only by stromal fibroblasts but also by immune cells.”


This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics, Feb-2024

