Research Alert

Abstract

Stem cells exist and maintain their quiescence and pluripotency in stem cell niche. Here, we hypothesized that regulation of cell-cell interactions using a polymeric scaffold as synthetic extracellular matrix (ECM) could be critical in creating a hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) niche in vitro. Angiopoietin-1 (Ang1) binds to the tyrosine kinase receptor (Tie2), and regulation of the Tie2/Ang1 interaction is important in maintaining the quiescence of HSCs in vivo. Alginate hydrogel was thus modified with Ang1 as a synthetic ECM to mimic the HSC niche. Long-term HSCs (CD34, CD135, and CD150+) were isolated from mouse femurs and cultured on Ang1-modified alginate hydrogel. The percentage of LT-HSCs in G0 phase was 46.8 ± 1.8%, which was comparable to that of LT-HSCs co-cultured with osteoblasts (46.8 ± 2.1%). Ang1-coupled alginate gels were useful to provide a niche for HSC quiescence without a co-culture system. Polymeric scaffolds containing biomimetic and cell-instructive characteristics for stem cell phenotype regulation might help create HSC niches in vitro and be useful to engineer tissues and transplant stem cells.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

International Journal of Biological Macromolecules

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY