Article title: Endothelial upregulation of mechanosensitive channel Piezo1 in pulmonary hypertension

Authors: Ziyi Wang, Jiyuan Chen, Aleksandra Babicheva, Pritesh P. Jain, Marisela Rodriguez, Ramon J. Ayon, Keeley S. Ravellette, Linda Wu, Francesca Balistrieri, Haiyang Tang, Xiaomin Wu, Tengteng Zhao, Stephen M. Black, Ankit A. Desai, Joe G.N. Garcia, Xin Sun, John Y.-J. Shyy, Daniela Valdez-Jasso, Patricia A. Thistlethwaite, Ayako Makino, Jian Wang, Jason X.-J. Yuan

From the authors: “These data indicate that upregulated Piezo1 and enhanced mechanotransduction in lung vascular cells may play an important pathogenic role in the development of [pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)] and [pulmonary hypertension (PH)]. Drugs targeting the expression and activity of Piezo1 in the lung vascular endothelium can potentially be novel therapies for PAH and PH-associated [right ventricle] dysfunction and failure.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.