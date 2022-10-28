Abstract: Telomerase is required for long-term cell proliferation and linked to stem cells. This is evident in the lung where short telomeres are associated with lung dysfunction. We constructed a mouse model in which the telomerase (Tert) is expressed from the p21Cdkn1a promoter. We found that this peculiar Tert expression curb age-related emphysema and pulmonary perivascular fibrosis in old mice. In old mice lungs, such Tert expression preferentially occurs in endothelial cells where it reduces the number of senescent endothelial cells. Remarkably, we report that Tert counteracts the age-related decline in capillary density. This was associated with an increased number of Cd34+ cells identified as a subclass of capillary cells with proliferative capacity. Expression of catalytically inactive Tert neither prevents the decline of capillary density in old mice nor protects against age-related emphysema and fibrosis. These findings reveal that telomerase decreases age-decline of pulmonary functions by sustaining microvasculature regeneration and outgrowth.