Rutgers’ Carla Cevasco, an American Studies historian of food, the body, material culture, gender, and race in early America, is available to discuss the impact of the baby formula shortage in context, why breastfeeding is not the only answer, and the problems parents—in early America and now—have faced helping infants survive.

Cevasco’s first book, Violent Appetites: Hunger in the Early Northeast, explores how Indigenous peoples and colonial invaders confronted hunger in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. She is working on a second book about feeding infants and children in early America.

Cevasco received a Ph.D. in American Studies and an A.M. in American History from Harvard University, and a B.A. in English and American Literatures from Middlebury College. Her scholarship has appeared in Early American Studies, New England Quarterly, and Journal of Early American History. Her public writing has been featured in The Junto, Common-Place, Nursing Clio, and The Recipes Project. She is a former editor of the Graduate Journal of Food Studies.