Abstract: Mesenchymal stem cells [MSCs] and Hematopoietic stem cells [HSCs] are two types of bone marrow stem cells that could proliferate and differentiate into different cell lineages. HSCs interact with MSCs under the protective conditions, called niche. Numerous studies have indicated supportive effects of MSCs on HSCs proliferation and differentiation. Furthermore, HSCs have many clinical applications and could treat different hematologic and non-hematologic diseases. For this purpose, there is a need to perform in vitro studies to optimize their expansion. Therefore, various methods including co-culture with MSCs are used to address the limitations of HSCs culture. Some parameters that might be effective for improving the co-culture system, such as MSC paracrine profile, scaffolds, hypoxia, culture medium additives, and the use of various MSC sources, have been examined in different studies. In this article, we investigated the potential factors for optimizing HSCs/ MSCs co-culture. It might be helpful to apply a suitable approach for providing high quality HSCs and improving their therapeutic applications in the required fields.