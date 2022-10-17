Abstract: Naloxone is a well-known opioid antagonist and has been suggested to have neuroprotective effects in cerebral ischemia. We investigated whether naloxone exhibits anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects in neural stem cells (NSCs) injured by oxygen-glucose deprivation (OGD), whether it affects the NOD-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome activation/assembly, and whether the role of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway is important in the control of NLRP3 inflammasome activation/assembly by naloxone. Primary cultured NSCs were subjected to OGD and treated with different concentrations of naloxone. Cell viability, proliferation, and the intracellular signaling proteins associated with the PI3K pathway and NLRP3 inflammasome activation/assembly were evaluated in OGD-injured NSCs. OGD significantly reduced survival, proliferation, and migration and increased apoptosis of NSCs. However, treatment with naloxone significantly restored survival, proliferation, and migration and decreased apoptosis of NSCs. Moreover, OGD markedly increased NLRP3 inflammasome activation/assembly and cleaved caspase-1 and interleukin-1β levels in NSCs, but naloxone significantly attenuated these effects. These neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects of naloxone were eliminated when cells were treated with PI3K inhibitors. Our results suggest that NLRP3 inflammasome is a potential therapeutic target and that naloxone reduces ischemic injury in NSCs by inhibiting NLRP3 inflammasome activation/assembly mediated by the activation of the PI3K signaling pathway.