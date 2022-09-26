Research Alert
Recent studies have demonstrated that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can rescue injured target cells via mitochondrial transfer. However, it has not been fully understood how bone marrow-derived MSCs repair glomeruli in diabetic kidney disease (DKD).
To explore the mitochondrial transfer involved in the rescue of injured glomerular endothelial cells (GECs) by MSCs, both in vitro and in vivo.
In vitro experiments were performed to investigate the effect of co-culture with MSCs on high glucose-induced GECs. The transfer of mitochondria was visua
Fluorescence imaging confirmed that MSCs transferred mitochondria to injured GECs when co-cultured in vitro. We found that the apoptosis, proliferation, and mitochondrial function of injured GECs were improved following co-culture. Additionally, MSCs decreased pro-inflammatory cytokines [interleukin (IL)-6, IL-1β, and tumor necrosis factor-α] and pro-apoptotic factors (caspase 3 and Bax). Mitochondrial transfer also enhanced the expression of superoxide dismutase 2, B cell lymphoma-2, glutathione peroxidase (GPx) 3, and mitofusin 2 and inhibited reactive oxygen species (ROS) and dynamin-related protein 1 expression. Furthermore, MSCs significantly ameliorated functional parameters (blood urea nitrogen and serum creatinine) and decreased the production of malondialdehyde, advanced glycation end products, and ROS, whereas they increased the levels of GPx and superoxide dismutase in vivo. In addition, significant reductions in the glomerular basement membrane and renal interstitial fibrosis were observed following MSC treatment.
MSCs can rejuvenate damaged GECs via mitochondrial transfer. Additionally, the improvement of renal function and pathological changes in DKD by MSCs may be related to the mechanism of mitochondrial transfer.
Core Tip: This study demonstrated that the MitoTracker Red CMXRos labeled mitochondria were transferred from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to the high glucose-injured glomerular endothelial cells (GECs) in vitro. Additionally, GEC proliferation was enhanced, and GEC apoptosis was suppressed. Furthermore, in vivo experiments showed that MSCs ameliorated renal function damage and pathological progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). These data suggest that MSCs may rescue damaged GECs and improve the renal function and pathological changes of DKD partly through mitochondrial transfer.
