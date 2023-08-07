Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—August 7, 2023—Value in Health Regional Issues, the regionally focused journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), received its first-ever impact factor score this year. Value in Health, one of the top-ranked journals in the HEOR field, maintained its high ranking on the prestigious list of scholarly journals.

The 2022 impact factor scores were released last month in the Journal Citation Reports, an annual report published by Clarivate Analytics. Value in Health Regional Issues received an impact factor score of 2.0. The journal is indexed in the Health Policy & Services and the Health Care Sciences & Services categories in Clarivate’s Emerging Sources Citation Index. Launched in 2012, Value in Health Regional Issues focuses on the application of HEOR methods in specific regional populations. The journal publishes a diverse mix of original research, systematic literature and scoping reviews, and brief reports that examine the impact of interventions at the individual, healthcare system, community, and policy levels.

“This is a major milestone in the continued growth and expansion of Value in Health Regional Issues,” said Editor-in-Chief Manuel A. Espinoza, MD, MSc, PhD, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago, Chile. “The journal was first indexed in PubMed in 2016 and included in the Web of Science in 2021. Obtaining an impact factor score is another indication of the growing importance of health economics and outcomes research and reinforces the role Value in Health Regional Issues can play in facilitating evidence-based decisions for patients and healthcare systems around the world.”

In addition, ISPOR is proud to announce that its other journal, Value in Health, recognized for scientific and research excellence in the field, received an impact factor score of 4.5 and has a 5-year impact factor score of 6.2. Value in Health ranks 69th of 380 journals in the Economics category; 21st of 105 journals in the Health Care Sciences & Services category; and 8th of 87 journals in the Health Policy & Services category.

“It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Editors-in-Chief, Michael F. Drummond, MCom, DPhil, C. Daniel Mullins, PhD, and Manuel A. Espinoza, MD, MSc, PhD, and the entire team of editors to have both ISPOR journals receive this level of recognition in scholarly publishing,” said Robert Abbott, CEO and Executive Director of ISPOR. “Together, Value in Health and Value in Health Regional Issues not only offer competitive, impactful outlets for authors who are doing research in the HEOR field but also provide rigorous, evidence-based science to a multistakeholder audience that relies on this research to inform healthcare policies and decisions around the world.”





