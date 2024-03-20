Newswise — The CDC issued a health alert yesterday, warning doctors about an increase in global and U.S. measles cases – and to urge travelers six months and older traveling internationally, and all children 12 months and older who do not plan to travel internationally, to receive the measles vaccination.

Two infectious disease experts from Indiana University School of Medicine are available to discuss the outbreak, including what could be contributing to the increase of cases and the importance of the measles vaccine.

Dr. Samina Bhumbra is an assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at IU School of Medicine.

Dr. Graham Carlos is a professor of clinical medicine at IU School of Medicine.