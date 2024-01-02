Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Jan. 2, 2024 — Jane C. Edmond, MD, this week begins her one-year term as the 128th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. An ophthalmologist who specializes in both pediatric and neuro-ophthalmology, Dr. Edmond brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role. She currently serves as the inaugural chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, the University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School, director of the Mitchel and Shannon Wong Eye Institute, and vice dean of professional practice. She was elected to leadership by the Academy’s community of 32,000 ophthalmologists.

High on her list of priorities is addressing physician and staff shortages and protecting patient safety at a time when nonphysicians are attempting to expand their scope of practice into eye surgery.

“The ophthalmology community finds itself in a critical place: a growing senior population and limited expansion of residency programs point towards a potential shortage of ophthalmologists over the next decade. This comes at a time when declining reimbursements, pre-authorization requirements and an overall staffing shortage make our jobs as physicians even more challenging,” Dr. Edmond said. “However, there’s also so much passion and drive in the ophthalmology community, and we have lobbied hard for the safety of our patients these past several years. Together, I believe we can build upon this momentum and make an even greater push for serving our patients, educating our members and inspiring future generations of ophthalmologists.”

During her tenure at the University of Texas Dell Medical School, Dr. Edmond oversaw the construction of two ophthalmology clinics, staff hiring, and the successful launch of a new ophthalmology residency program.

Dr. Edmond has served in numerous distinguished positions, including president of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS), director of Subspecialty Day in Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, trustee-at-large on the Academy Board of Trustees, and an oral examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology. She received her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate and support research to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

###