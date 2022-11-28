Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Schwartz, MD, as chair of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC) and Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago. Dr. Schwartz first joined the medical staff at LUMC in 1998. He inherits a department with a strong legacy of excellence led previously by Mamdouh Bakhos, MD, who served as department chair for more than 30 years. "Dr. Bakhos is one of the preeminent cardiothoracic surgeons of his generation, he has been a great mentor to me and has had an invaluable impact on my career and success to date," said Dr. Schwartz. "I'm humbled to inherit his legacy and carry the torch forward."

Dr. Schwartz was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his undergraduate studies at Miami University (Ohio). He is a graduate of Emory University School of Medicine, and he completed his general surgery residency at the University of Illinois, Chicago (Cook County and Michael Reese) under the leadership of Herand Abcarian, MD. At the University of Illinois, Constantine Tatooles, MD, inspired him to pursue a career in cardiothoracic surgery. Dr. Schwartz then completed his cardiothoracic fellowship training at the University of Southern California under the mentorship of Vaughn Starnes, MD, and Tom DeMeester, MD.

At LUMC, Dr. Schwartz has established himself as a leader in adult cardiac surgery with a special interest in complex aortic surgery, heart & lung transplantation and cardiac mechanical assist device therapies. He has served in various leadership positions during his tenure and is currently the surgical director of lung transplantation, co-director of the Center of Aortic Diseases and departmental quality medical director. Dr. Schwartz is the principal and co-investigator on numerous clinical and basic science research projects. He has numerous publications to his name and has been invited to lecture locally, regionally and nationally. He has been repeatedly listed among Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" list published in Chicago magazine.

"Dr. Schwartz has helped cement Loyola's reputation as a premiere center for exceptional cardiothoracic care," said Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, executive vice president and regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "We are confident that the department of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery will thrive under his leadership."

The thoracic and cardiovascular surgical team at LUMC is dedicated to academic excellence, field-leading research, and exceptional care through its network of affiliated care sites. The depth and breadth of experience allows surgeons to perform complex operations, such as second- or third-time heart procedures for conditions previously deemed inoperable, with success rates well above national benchmarks. The department's team adopts the newest surgical techniques, equipment and devices, including minimally invasive surgery, robotically assisted and percutaneous procedures delivering state-of-the-art cardiothoracic care.

"The department has a strong foundation and a bright future ahead," said Dr. Schwartz. "We want to continue to be trailblazers going forward."

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch Scool of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.