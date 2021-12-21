Newswise — EDISON, NJ – December 21, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce a generous gift from a grateful patient to benefit the recently expanded and newly named Aaron J. Feingold, M.D. Cardiac Catheterization Suite at Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center. To celebrate the generous gift, recently expanded Cardiac Catheterization Suite and its new name, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, November 30 at JFK University Medical Center.



“We are so pleased to have received such an impactful gift from one of Dr. Feingold’s grateful patients and to have finally celebrated the Aaron J. Feingold, M.D. Cardiac Catheterization Suite,” said Amie Thornton, president and chief hospital executive, JFK University Medical Center. “Not only has the medical center benefited from Dr. Feingold’s leadership, but his clinical care saved the life of his patient leading to this gift which enabled the expansion of the cardiac catheterization lab. We are also incredibly thankful to Saleem Husain, M.D., our renowned medical director charged with leading the Aaron J. Feingold, M.D. Cardiac Catheterization Suite, and his family, who are also benefactors to JFK University Medical Center. Under Dr. Husain’s leadership, we have been able to advance cardiac care and elevate JFK as a renowned heart care center.”



The lab, named for Aaron J. Feingold, M.D., chief of the Division of Cardiology at JFK University Medical Center, is dedicated to performing diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, also known as coronary angioplasty. Since 2012, the Division of Cardiology has advanced its scope of services in interventional cardiology. When Dr. Feingold joined the hospital in 2017, he and his team advanced cardiology services further by expanding JFK University Medical Center’s role in heart failure and chest pain care by appointing a leader dedicated to building and furthering the cardiology service line.



Together, Dr. Feingold, Dr. Husain and the cardiac team have elevated JFK University Medical Center to make it a heart care center for excellence. The Aaron J. Feingold, M.D. Cardiac Catheterization Suite performs 3,000 procedures per year and has achieved 90th percentile quality performance.



“What a wonderful evening it was to mark the official ribbon-cutting of the Aaron J. Feingold, M.D. Cardiac Catheterization Suite,” said Sheri Marino, executive director, JFK University Medical Center Foundation. “We are so thankful for the generosity of Dr. Feingold’s grateful patient and for the continued generosity from Dr. Husain and his lovely family. It is philanthropic support and the commitment of our physicians that allow us to accomplish such extraordinary feats.”



In 2020, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) designated JFK University Medical Center as a HeartCARE Center as part of its National Distinction of Excellence program, which recognizes the hospital for its commitment to a comprehensive high-quality cardiac culture. JFK University Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey with this honor.



To learn more about JFK University Medical Center Foundation, please contact Sheri Marino at [email protected] or donate today by clicking here.



About Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center

Serving residents of central New Jersey for more than 50 years, JFK University Medical Center offers a complete array of advanced services in its 498-bed facility located in Edison, N.J. With more than 1,000 affiliated physicians, this academic medical center offers a complete spectrum of advanced services including general and specialized surgery, cardiac care, maternity and pediatrics, oncology, imaging, breast center, sleep center, wound care, robotic surgery, emergency medicine, weight loss surgery, radiology, long-term care and assisted living. It is home to the world-renowned Neuroscience Institute that diagnoses and treats brain, spine and nervous system disorders. To learn more, visit JFKMC.org.